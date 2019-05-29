Princess Alexandra meets residents who gathered to see her at the opening of the community fire and ambulance station.

NEWS IN PICTURES: Princess Alexandra visits Lancaster

Princess Alexandra officially opened Lancaster’s new Community Fire and Ambulance Station today.

She also visited Penny’s Hospital Almshouses in King Street to mark their tercentenary and Westfield War Memorial Village in West Road on its centenary.

Princess Alexandra arrives in Lancaster on Wednesday afternoon.

1. The princess arrives

Princess Alexandra arrives in Lancaster on Wednesday afternoon.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Princess Alexandra is greeted on her arrival.

2. Arriving in the city

Princess Alexandra is greeted on her arrival.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Dignitaries line up to greet the princess.

3. Meeting the dignitaries

Dignitaries line up to greet the princess.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Onlookers wait to take the perfect picture.

4. Snap happy

Onlookers wait to take the perfect picture.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3