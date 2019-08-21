MP calls for change to stop housing crisis

A local MP is calling for the government to take action against the ongoing housing crisis.



Rosie Cooper, who represents West Lancashire, says that in the North West 33 per cent of private renters are paying over a third of their monthly income on rent.

Mrs Cooper says the average private rents have also increased by £1,900 a year compared to 2010.

She said: “The government need to take serious action as this is a national scandal. Their current action to date has been too weak, too slow and has overlooked many issues to do with private renting, council housebuilding, health and safety in homes and homelessness.

“It is evident that social housing has become far from affordable in recent years, as existing rents have risen and many new homes are let at higher, market-linked ‘affordable rents’.

“More than half of families currently living in temporary accommodation in England are in employment, demonstrating that ‘affordable rents’ are not, in fact, affordable for many working people.”