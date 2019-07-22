Morecambe lifeboat crew rescue couple cut off by incoming tide in Silverdale car park

A Morecambe couple had to be rescued by lifeboat crews after they became stranded in a car park in Silverdale.



The couple came into difficulty at around 2.30pm yesterday (Sunday, July 22), after their car was cut off by the tide in Shore Road.

Morecambes volunteer lifeboat crew were tasked by HM Coastguard to assist in the rescue

The couple had been inside their vehicle, in a car park overlooking Morecambe Bay, when the incoming tide swept around them.

Morecambe's RNLI inshore lifeboat was mobilised and quickly launched across the Bay towards Silverdale.

Fortunately, the couple were able to escape from the car park by their own means, before the lifeboat crew arrived at the scene.



The RNLI lifeboat team were then stood down by the HM Coastguard.

Justin Mawtus, of Morecambe RNLI, said: "Although this time it was a false alarm, it is better to be safe than sorry.

"The crews were happy in the knowledge that the couple in the car were safe and sound and did not require any assistance this time.

"But we would encourage anybody who genuinely believes they are at risk, as this caller did, to report it as soon as possible."