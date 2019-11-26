Morecambe flat fire under investigation

Have your say

A fire at a flat in Morecambe is under investigation.

Three fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe were called to a ground floor flat in Poulton Road at 8.25pm yesterday (November 25).

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters were at the scene for 45 minutes, but no injuries were reported.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire is under investigation.