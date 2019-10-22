More arrests made in Lancaster murder investigation

Detectives investigating the murder of Lee Farrington made a further five arrests at the weekend in connection with their investigation.

Lee, 29, was found inside an address on Tarnsyke Road, Lancaster, with a serious stab wound to his leg on Tuesday, August 27.

He was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and then later Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, but sadly died there on Wednesday, August 28.

A 17-year-old boy from Lancaster previously arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed was re-arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday.

A 21-year-old woman and 41-year-old woman previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and later released under investigation were further arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Another two men were also arrested on Friday on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

They are a 24-year-old man from Lancaster and a 53-year-old man from Doncaster.

All of those arrested on Friday have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Connor Reece, 24, of no fixed address, was previously charged with murder. He appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court on September 7.

Danielle McCreery, 27, of no fixed address has been charged with perverting the course of justice and appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on September 6.

Wayne McCreery, 46, from St Andrews Road, Stretford, Manchester, has also previously been charged with perverting the course of justice and appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on September 4.

A 17-year-old boy from Lancaster also previously arrested on suspicion of murder remains released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Three people previously detained on suspicion of assisting an offender – a 23-year-old man, 33-year-old woman and 25-year-old woman remain released under investigation pending further enquiries.