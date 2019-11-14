Missing Preston man Patrick Gallagher last seen in Blackpool

Have your say

Police are concerned over a missing Preston man and are appealing to the public for help.

Patrick Gallagher, 28, has been missing from his home in the city since yesterday.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We’re growing concerned for the welfare of Patrick, who was last seen on Clifton Road in Blackpool at around 6:43pm yesterday (Wednesday).

"He was wearing a black Under Armour coat, blue jogging bottoms and black trainers."

Patrick is described as being white, around 5ft 10in tall and of big build, with short ginger hair and beard.

Aside from Blackpool and Preston, Patrick has links to Newcastle.

If you have seen Patrick or have any information about where he might be, call police immediately on 101 or (01253) 604290 and quote log number 1242 of 13th November.