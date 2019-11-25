Man seriously injured after falling from roof in Morecambe

A man has suffered serious back and leg injuries after falling from a roof in Morecambe.

North West Ambulance Service said they received a call at 8.31am on Monday November 25 that a man in his early 20s had fallen from a building in Victoria Street.

The North West Air Ambulance landed on the promenade close to the scene and paramedics are also in attendance.

It is understood the man was working on the roof of the Masonic Hall building.

A spokeswoman for North West Ambulance Service said he had suffered serious back and leg injuries, and paramedics were still at the scene.

