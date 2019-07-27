Man 's foot trapped in car after traffic collision in Preston

Have your say

A man had to have his foot released from the pedal in his car by firefighters after it was trapped following a road accident in Preston.

The man was driving on Boys Lane in the city when his car came into collision with another vehicle just after 8pm last night.

Firefighters said there were no other injuries apart from the man who got his foot caught.

Crew manager Wane Ward said: "The chap's foot became trapped in his car's foot pedal and we had to ease it out.

"He had to go to hospital with a suspected broken ankle."

Two fire engines from Fulwood and Preston were called to the incident.