Man rushed to hospital in a critical condition after medical emergency at Home Bargains in Deepdale

A man in his mid-40s has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after suffering a medical episode at Home Bargains in Deepdale.

Staff called the emergency services at 12.59pm after the man suffered a sudden medical episode inside the store.

North West Ambulance Service swiftly responded to the incident with two ambulances, a rapid response unit and an air ambulance.

The air ambulance landed in Moor Park at around 1.20pm, where paramedics were picked up by police and rushed to the scene a mile away.

The man, aged in his mid-40s, has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital by road ambulance, where he remains in a critical condition.