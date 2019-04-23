Man dies from serious head injuries in Morecambe - investigation underway

A man has died after suffering serious head injuries in the West End of Morecambe.

Police closed West End Road after receiving a call at 6.20am on Tuesday April 23.

The man, in his 30s, was found with serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Visitor understands that the man fell from a block of flats.

North West Ambulance Service confirmed they attended the scene, but did not take anyone to hospital.

West End Road was still closed at 9.30am whilst police conducted investigations, and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.