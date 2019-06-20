Man, 21, dies after falling from roof in Lancaster

A 21-year-old man has died after falling from a roof in Lancaster.

Online tributes have been paid to Zach Day, from Halton, who fell from a roof in Alexandra Road at around 11am on Thursday June 13.

He was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary with serious head injuries but sadly died three days later.

Police are not treating Zach’s death as suspicious.

Lancashire Police said they were called at 11.10am on Thursday June 13 to reports that a man had fallen from a roof on Alexandra Road in Lancaster.

A spokeswoman said: “The man discharged himself from hospital on June 14 but was located and returned voluntarily that day.

“He sadly passed away in hospital on June 16.

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the Coroner.”