Male seen in River Ribble at Penwortham sparks emergency services rescue operation

Emergency services were alerted following reports that a person was seen in the River Ribble in Penwortham today.

Two fire crews from Preston, one from Penwortham, police and the ambulance service attended the incident.

Watch manager Mark Woodward, of Penwortham fire station, explained: "We got a report of a person, a male, in the river off Leyland Road.

"We deployed a boat from Preston and swift water technicians from Penwortham.

"We had witness accounts it was a male in the river.

"We were searching for the male, during which time we had found out he had self extracated by Navigation Way and we were then stood down by the police."

The incident happened at around 1pm.