Main Preston road reopens in both directions after serious accident

The A6 London Road was for an hour closed in both directions this evening after a serious accident.

The crash happened just after 6.10pm this evening between New Hall Lane and Primrose Hill.

It caused huge tailbacks in both directions. Police had warning people to avoid the area but at around 7.20pm this evening Lancashire Police said the road had reopened.

Preston Police said: "We're currently dealing with an RTC that has occurred on London Rd (A6) and had to close it in both directions between New Hall Lane and Primrose Hill. Please avoid the area and we will update you when the road has re-opened. Thank you

AA Roadwatch says: "Road closed and heavy traffic due to serious accident on A6 London Road both ways from A59 New Hall Lane to Primrose Hill. The road has been closed since around 18:10."