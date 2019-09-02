M61 shut in both directions

Have your say

The M61 has been closed in both directions south of Chorley due to a "police incident."

Officers shut both north and south carriageways between junctions 6 (Chorley) and 8 (Horwich) at around 4.20pm.

Highways England reported the southbound carriageway was partially blocked "due to a police incident."

Then traffic was held in both directions while the incident was dealt with.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Road closures are currently in place as we deal with a concern for safety incident between junctions 6 and 8 of the M61.

"We would ask motorists to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes as traffic is already backing up in the area."

Within 20 minutes the incident caused queues back to Rivington Services on the northbound side and up to Botany Bay on the southbound.

And the hold-ups were getting worse as the main tea-time rush hour traffic joined an already congested motorway.