M6 shut northbound near Preston after seven vehicle smash

A seven vehicle smash on the M6 has closed the northbound carriageway near Preston.

Highways England say they have shut the carriageway while the damaged vehicles are removed to the hard shoulder.

The collision happened just below junction 31 (Tickled Trout) junction and long queues have formed down the M6 as far as Charnock Richard services and also the northbound carriageway of the M61 back to Chorley.

Police say there are "severe delays," although emergency services are working hard to free up traffic as quickly as possible.

It is not known if there have been any casualties.