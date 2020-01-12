M6 reopens following lorry and car crash near Preston

The M6 has reopened near Preston after a major crash closed

Three lanes were closed southbound due to a major crash between junction 31a (Longridge/Redscar) and junction 31 (Samlesbury) shortly before 9am.

Highways England and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene after a crash involving a lorry and a car.

All traffic was held and lanes one, two and three of the four lane motorway were closed to allow emergency services to recover the vehicles.

A spokesman for Highways North West said: "The M6 from J31A (Preston, Longridge, B6242) towards J31 (Preston, Samlesbury, Clitheroe, A59) three lanes have been closed due to a collision.

It reopened just after 10am. It's not known if anyone was injured in the incident.