M6 closed near Lancaster after fire in field

The M6 was closed on Monday evening between junctions 32 and 33 after a fire in a field next to the motorway.

Fire crews were called to the scene at Barton just before 7pm, where a commercial skip was ablaze.

Firefighters used hose reels to extinguish the fire, which resulted in the motorway being closed in both directions for a short period of time to ensure both roads users and firefighters were safe.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The road was reopened by 10.30pm.