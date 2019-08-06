Leyland fire crews investigate cause of a coach fire on Moss Side Industrial Estate

Firefighters in Leyland are investigating how a coach on Moss Side Industrial Estate caught fire.



Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they were looking into the cause of the fire after they sent two engines from Leyland and Penwortham to the scene just off Comet Road in Leyland.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews were called at around 4:45pm on Monday to reports of a coach fire at the Moss Side Industrial Estate.

They used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel to put out the flames.

Firefighters said that no injuries were reported, but confirmed that they were investigating how the fire started.