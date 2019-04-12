Lancaster University researcher wins top psychological award for work on menopause

A Lancaster University researcher has been given an award by the British Psychological Society for her research into women’s health and the menopause at work.

The award from the Society’s Division of Occupational Psychology is for Excellence in Occupational Psychology after Dr Claire Hardy from the Faculty of Health and Medicine developed the first evidence-based work interventions on addressing menopause in the workplace.

She said: “I’m delighted that my work has been recognised which shows the importance of this topic to women in the workplace.”

Her research aims to help working women with problematic menopausal symptoms manage their symptoms and menopausal experience as well and increase awareness, knowledge and confidence in line managers to help support staff who may be going through the menopause and experiencing symptoms.

She helped create a self-help booklet based on the cognitive behavioural therapy approach, which showed working women’s experiences of their menopausal symptoms were significantly improved.

It has subsequently been recognised by RAND Europe in a commissioned review by Public Health England as one of five most promising workplace interventions for health and wellbeing

Dr Hardy also promoted menopause awareness training for managers to help them become more knowledgeable about menopause-related problems and more confident in discussing and exploring solutions with their staff.

She now aims to bring these interventions together and investigate a more comprehensive ‘Menopause in the Workplace toolkit’ for organisations.