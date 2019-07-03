Lancaster rescue charity seeks homes for 3,000 hens

Animal Care is set to rescue 3000 hens from a battery farm and is seeking homes for the birds.

They said it is a very big task but they are determined to help as many as they can.

Some of the hens rescued by Animal Care last year.

If you think you can help with two or 20 hens please send your contact information and the number of hens you can help to Animal Care via private message or send your name and phone number to abi@animalcare-lancaster.co.uk.

Once a date and time is arranged Animal Care will contact you to collect your hens from Animal Care (this is very likely to be the last week of July between 2pm-5pm).

A donation of £2 is asked for each hen.

Animal Care based on Blea Tarn Road, Lancaster, said: “Please be aware these hens have been in battery farm conditions so will need TLC and possibly mite treatment.

One of the hens rescued by Animal Care last year.

“All adopters need to have a set up ready and basic knowledge of hen care.

“If you are an animal rescue and have space to help a larger amount please get in touch.”

Call Animal Care on 01524 65495 or message them on Facebook.