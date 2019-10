Have your say

A busy main road in Lancashire has been closed in both directions following an accident.

The incident happened on the A6 at Yealand Conyers, near Carnforth.

Heavy traffic was building up following the "serious" accident, involving a motorbike.

The A6 was closed at around 2pm from Rose Acre Lane to Nineteen Acre Lane.

Traffic is being diverted.

No further details have been released.