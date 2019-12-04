Labour chairman Ian Lavery visits Morecambe as part of northern Battle Bus tour

Labour’s chair and general election coordinator Ian Lavery rallied Labour campaigners in Morecambe on Tuesday evening as part of a tour of towns across the north.

He was joined by Morecambe & Lunesdale candidate Lizzi Collinge along with economist Grace Blakeley, Labour national executive committee youth rep and junior doctor Lara McNeill, and Communication Workers Union leader Dave Ward.

He highlighted the impact of the cost of living crisis on communities in the Christmas season.

And in a series of campaign stops he reiterated Labour’s promises to rebuild the north including:

*The Green Industrial Revolution: 110,000 new well-paid green jobs in the north west including port expansion in Barrow, forest-planting, electric vehicle manufacturing, insulating almost all north west homes and connecting businesses and households to free fast full fibre broadband.

*Dignity at work and in retirement: A £10 an hour Real Living Wage giving an immediate pay rise for 882,000 north west workers, compensation for women born in the 1950s who lost out on pension money, scrapping Universal Credit, free personal social care, and free childcare.

*Power to communities: Public control of rail, mail, water and energy transmission to improve service quality and cut bills, getting Crossrail for the North built to connect millions of people in the north, and putting real control over spending decisions in the hands of local communities.

Mr Lavery said: “This election is about whose side you are on. Are you on the side of the billionaires, the bad bosses and Boris Johnson’s Tory party who have rigged the economy for themselves and made our regions and working class communities pay for handouts to the wealthiest?

“Or are you on the side of the people struggling to make ends meet this Christmas, the communities whose schools, hospitals and emergency services can’t cope because of Tory cuts, the millions of children in poverty who deserve a better future?

“That’s the choice on offer this election, and Labour is on your side. Vote Labour for a once in a generation chance for real change.”