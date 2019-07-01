Kirkham Prison Manhunt: Preston police are chasing Michael Doherty, the convict with a "Mary" tattoo on his arm

Have your say

Lancashire police are hunting Michael Doherty, a convicted thief with a tattoo of "Mary" on his arm, who absconded from Kirkham Prison.



Doherty, 27, absconded from the prison on Saturday, June 29, and has not been seen since.

Michael Doherty.

Lancashire Constabulary released a public appeal for the whereabouts of Doherty, who was convicted of offences including burglary and dangerous driving in November 2018.

Officers say Doherty, formerly from Cheshire, is white, 6'2, and of medium build.

He has brown eyes and dark, wavy hair.

He speaks with an Irish accent, and has a tattoo of the name "Mary" on his left arm.

Police say Doherty has links to Manchester, Staffordshire, Leicestershire, Lancashire, Cheshire, and Essex.

They warned the public that he could be dangerous, and advised people not to approach him.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Doherty is wanted by police after absconding from prison.



“We are advising people not to approach him but instead contact police immediately.



“If you have any information about his whereabouts please come forward.”



Anyone with information can call 101 or email westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0773 of June 29.