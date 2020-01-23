Kayaker and dog walker rescued by Morecambe lifeboat crews after getting caught in fog

Morecambe lifeboat crews rescued a kayaker from the bay after he called for help after getting caught in foggy conditions.

RNLI Morecambe responded to a distress call just before 1pm on Wednesday.

Deputy launch authority Dave Smith authorised the launch of Morecambe’s Inshore Lifeboat, with Trevor McMeeking at the helm supported by his crew Adam Mills and Conor McIntyre.

The crew made their way through a fog which can only be described as ‘pea soup’ with visibility less than five metres.

A search pattern was created using the last known position off the kayaker who believed they were near the Stone Jetty.

After a lengthy search the kayaker was recovered near Heysham Harbour.

While making their way back to be recovered by shore teams the crew were against the tide, which was going out fast.

Eventually, due to the low water the crew members had to disembark the boat and drag it along the shallow water.

Whilst in the midst of this they saw a woman who had walked her dog out onto the sands who had become lost and disorientated and also had no mobile phone on her to alert anyone.

She was also rescued and the crew attempted to heard towards the Oakley Road slipway – however this was proving extremely difficult.

A Coastguard team made its way towards the crew, and the two casualties and the dog were taken safely to shore.

The crew remained with their boat in the difficult foggy conditions for a few hours until the tide started to come back, enabling them to make back under power to be recovered.

Lifeboat press officer Chris Smith said “We would like to remind people that it is extremely dangerous going out onto the sands or water in foggy conditions like we had today without the correct equipment and would advise against it.

“Fortunately on this occasion both casualties came back unharmed. Foggy conditions can disorientate someone in minutes putting lives at risk.”