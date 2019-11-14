How Longridge paid tribute to the fallen

The moving short service of Remembrance, playing of the last post, laying of wreaths and observation of the two minute silence formed just part of the town’s tribute to the fallen. The sun shone down as the Remembrance observations started with a parade from the town’s civic hall, leading off to the rousing sound of music played by procession leaders Longridge Band. The civic party included Longridge mayor and mayoress Coun Steve and Mrs Sandra Ashcroft and the deputy mayor of Ribble Valley Coun Jim Rogerson and Mrs Mandy Rogerson. Those walking also included members of Longridge’s air cadets, army cadets and the Church Brigade, scouts, cubs and beavers, Guides, Brownies and Rainbows and head pupils from Longridge High, St Cecilia’s and Archbishop Temple High Schools. The procession wound its way down Berry Lane, along Derby Road, stopping for wreaths to be laid at the war memorial at St Wilfrid’s RC church before returning up Berry Lane to the Memorial Gardens where the service was lead by clerics from the Anglican, Catholic and Methodist churches. Immediately afterwards poppy wreaths were laid at the new monument at Centenary Fields, before the procession re-convened to walk up to Christ Church Methodist/URC church, where wreaths were also left before a short ecumenical service at St Paul’s Anglican church.

