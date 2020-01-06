Houses evacuated after suspicious package found in Heysham house

A police cordon is currently in place at an address in Heysham after a suspicious package was discovered.

Officers attended a property on Banks Crescent earlier today, Monday, after concerns were raised, and a cordon has been established around the property.

The Explosives Ordnance Department are attending.

A number of nearby properties have been evacuated as a precaution and a number of roads are closed, and diversions put in place.

Chief Inspector Chris Hardy, of West Police said: “We have evacuated a number of properties as a precautionary measure but there is not believed to be any immediate threat. We will endeavour to return people to their homes as soon as possible.”

Police have said they will provide further updates in due course, and in the meantime please approach on officer if you have any concerns.