Government approves new road to the west of Preston

An important new road to the west side of Preston has been given approval from the Government.

The Secretary of State for Rransport has allowed land to be assembled for the Preston Western Distributor scheme.

The proposed scheme, which will link the west side of the city to the M55, is the biggest new road programme in the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal.

It also includes two new roads connecting to existing and developing housing areas in north-west Preston and Cottam.

A Public Inquiry was held in November, following objections to the Compulsory Purchase Order to acquire the land to build the new road.

The Secretary of State’s decision enables Lancashire County Council to assemble the land needed for this scheme.

The City Deal is an agreement between central government and the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership (LEP), Preston City Council, South Ribble Borough Council and Lancashire County Council, along with Homes England.

The Preston Western Distributor scheme has already received planning approval.

It is anticipated that construction work will start later this year, with these new roads expected to open during 2023.

City Deal will help to deliver new infrastructure, new homes and more jobs over the next 10 years.

It will help to create more than 20,000 new private sector jobs and see more than 17,000 new homes built across the area, along with new school places, open green spaces and new health provision to cater for the growing population.