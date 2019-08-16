GMP welcomes 100 new police officers to its ranks

Greater Manchester Police have welcomed 100 new police officers to its ranks.



The new officers were sworn in at an attestation ceremony at Manchester Grammar attended by Chief Constable Ian Hopkins, the Lord Mayor, Councillor Abid Latif Chohan, Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Bev Hughes and Lord Lieutenant of Greater Manchester, Warren Smith.

Friends and family were also invited to watch as each of the officers took the oath to uphold the officer of constable with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said: “I am delighted to welcome the new officers to GMP.

“As a force, we remain committed to delivering the highest level of public service in order to keep the people of Greater Manchester safe and I am confident our new recruits will be a great asset in helping us do so.

“This cohort reflected the communities of Greater Manchester and so will enhance our legitimacy. The more diverse our organisations are the better policing outcomes we will deliver.”

All the new recruits have experience, talent and a passion for policing communities in Greater Manchester.