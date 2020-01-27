Fulwood in lockdown after reports of knifeman

Police say a section 60 is now in place in the Fulwood area of Preston following reports a man had been seen with a knife.

A spokesman for Preston Police said: "We were called at around 4.55pm today (Monday, January 27th) to reports the man had been seen on Blackpool Road, before making off in the direction of Plungington Road.

The area subjected to a section 60 order according to police

"At this time we have had no reports of injuries and there is no trace of the man, however enquiries are very much ongoing.

"We do not believe this incident is linked to the assaults which occurred in the Deepdale area yesterday (Sunday).

"However, patrols have been increased in the Fulwood area and a section 60 will be in place tonight. It came into effect at 6pm and will last until 3am tomorrow (Tuesday) and will cover the area shown on the map.

"A Section 60 gives us the power to search people or vehicles without suspicion in an area where we believe violence could take place."

Inspector Azz Khan, of Preston Police, said: “Although we have had no reports of anyone being injured we take all reports of this nature seriously, and as a result we have put section 60 stop and search powers into place this evening.

“If anyone has information, or knows who the man may have been, we would ask them to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 1001 of January 27. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.