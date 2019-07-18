Four men arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies in Kirkham road incident

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in Kirkham this afternoon.

Eyewitnesses say the men fled from the scene of a road rage incident on the A583 just before the evening rush hour.

They reported a man being dragged under the wheels of a car.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of an incident in Kirkham at about 4.15pm this afternoon (Thursday, July 18th).

Officers attended the scene, on Freckleton Street, and sadly a man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It appears he may have been involved in a collision with a car which is believed to have driven off from the scene.

“Police have contacted the deceased’s next of kin and the family will be offered the support of specially trained officers.

“Shortly after the incident police stopped a Nissan Micra between junctions 6 and 5 of the M61.

“The four occupants of that vehicle have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody.

“Enquiries are on-going and remain at an early stage.”

The area in Kirkham is cordoned off with some road closures in place and people are asked to avoid the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Eric Halford, of West CID, said: “We are in the very early stages of what is clearly an extremely serious incident which has resulted in a man losing his life.

“While we have made a number of arrests our enquiries are very much on-going and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed these events or who has any information which could assist our investigation to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 1068 of today (Thursday, July 18th) or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.