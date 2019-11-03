Fireworks confiscated from teenagers in Preston caught throwing them

Teenagers were caught by police throwing fireworks in Preston.

The fireworks were taken from a boy, aged 14, on the Grange Estate this afternoon.

A Preston police spokesman said: “These were confiscated from a 14-year-old male on the Grange Estate in Preston about an hour ago. This child was throwing them in the street, along with several other children.

“He will be dealt with accordingly, and patrols dedicated to targeting the misuse of fireworks will be on patrol for the remainder of the evening.

“Fireworks are explosives. If you don't know where your children are or what they are doing, please bring them home.”