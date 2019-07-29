Firefighters rescue couple and their dog from River Ribble during torrential downpour

A couple and their dog had to be rescued from the River Ribble during a torrential downpour on Sunday (July 28).

Fire crews were mobilised after two people and a dog were spotted in the river, near the Capitol Centre in Preston, at around 4pm yesterday.

The couple and their dog were rescued from the River Ribble after becoming stranded in the choppy waters during a downpour on Sunday (July 28)

Five fire engines were dispatched to the scene, from Preston, Penwortham, Nelson and Darwen, as well as the water incident team.

The rescue operation took 30 minutes, with firefighters donning wet suits to enter the choppy tidal waters.

Fire crews swiftly located the distressed couple, who had managed to keep hold of their dog, before being pulled out of the water.

The couple were treated by North West Ambulance Service at the scene as a precaution, but did not require hospital treatment.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have not confirmed how the dog walkers became stranded in the river.