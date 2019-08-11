Firefighters from Lancashire and Greater Manchester called to Chorley garage fire

Have your say

Six fire engines were called to Chorley last night as a fire ripped through a commercial garage.

Firefighters from Lancashire and Greater Manchester were called at 8.45pm to George Street Motor Repairs Ltd on George Street.

They used used jets and a stinger, a fire engine with a water tower and pressurised hose, to extinguish the fire.

Cylinders were found by firefighters in the garage and as a result the electricity and gas were isolated to the property.

This meant that local residents were also affected by a loss of power.

The fire is now under investigation.