Firefighters called out to make garage safe after car crashed into it

Firefighters were called out to the scene of a crash this afternoon when a car hit a garage in Euxton.

Crews from Leyland and Bamber Bridge were called out to the incident with a difference just before 4pm this afternoon.

A car had hit the structural supports of the garage on Euxton Hall Lane, making it unsafe.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue service's Urban Search and Rescue Team used a variety of tools to make the garage structurally sound.

A casualty at the scene was assessed by paramedics but did not require hospital treatment.

A spokesman for the service said: "At 15:57 fire crews from Leyland and Bamber Bridge attended a road traffic collision on Euxton Hall Gardens, Euxton where a car had crashed into a garage.

"Our Urban Search and Rescue Team were called to assist as the car had taken out the garage's structural support.

"The garage was made safe using wooden props, paratech equipment, powder saws, air bags and shoring and the incident was handed over to the property owner.

"One casualty was assessed by paramedics but was not taken to hospital.