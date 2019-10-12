Fire in derelict Preston pub thought to be arson

Have your say

An investigation is going on to establish the cause of a blaze in a derelict Preston pub.

Two fire crews were called to the former Balmoral pub in Manchester Road around lunchtime today and found the upstairs well alight.

The empty property, more recently called the Beat Street Cafe Bar, is a known haunt for squatters.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building and put out the blaze.

A fire brigade spokesman said: "The old pub is derelict, but it looks like rubbish and other material had been set alight.

"We believe the fire was deliberate and the cause is being investigated."