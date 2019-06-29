Fire forces closure of city centre road

Have your say

Police have closed a busy road in Lancaster city centre after fire broke out in a building.

Crews were called to the building in Great John Street this afternoon which is part of the city's one way system.

Police were forced to block off the street to traffic while firefighters tackled the blaze, believed to be in the top floor of the building.

The closure caused major disruption to traffic in the centre of Lancaster.

A police spokesman advised drivers to "please avoid this area."

It is not known at this stage how serious the fire is.