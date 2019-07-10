Fire crews tackle tumble dryer fire in Penwortham

Have your say

Fire crews are warning households of the risks posed by unattended tumble dryers following a fire in Penwortham.



Two fire engines from Penwortham and Bamber Bridge were called to a blaze at a detached home in Buckingham Avenue, off Kingsfold Drive, at 8.40pm last night (July 9).

Firefighters responded to a blaze at a home in Buckingham Avenue, Penwortham after a tumble dryer caught fire last night (July 9)

On arrival, fire crews discovered that a tumble dryer had combusted in a utility room located within a garage.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus entered the smoke-filled garage and used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The incident follows a recent government recall notice of up to half a million tumble dryers manufactured by Whirlpool due to a fire safety risk.

In 2015, Whirlpool issued a warning after it discovered its Hotpoint, Creda and Indesit dryers had a similar fault.

According to the government, the faulty tumble dryers have been blamed for at least 750 fires over an 11-year period, according to the government.

It is not known whether the tumble dryer which led to the Penwortham fire is one of the models included in the national recall.