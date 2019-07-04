Fire crews tackle blaze at office building in Leyland

Have your say

A blaze broke out at an office building in Leyland last night (July 3).

Fire crews from Leyland, Penwortham and Bamber Bridge were called out to the blaze at a business premises in Station Brow at 6.50pm.

Four engines were mobilised and crews used hose reels and positive ventilation fans to bring the fire under control.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) could not confirm exactly where the fire occurred in Station Brow, but a spokesman said the business provided storage and shelving services.

A business matching the description was approached for comment, but the firm said no fire had occurred at its office in Station Brow.

Crews battled the blaze for nearly an hour before the blaze was safely extinguished and firefighters were stood down.

No injuries were reported.