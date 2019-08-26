Farmyard animals strut the showground at Chipping Agricultural and Horticultural Show

Have your say

Farm animals scrubbed up well and looked their best for an agricultural show in Lancashire.

Sheep raced against each other in The Woolly Back Hurdle and dogs performed their best tricks at Chipping Agricultural and Horticultural Show on Saturday.

Sylvia Stuart with her Miniature Shetland Pony Pocket Rocket pictured in the judging ring

Sheep, cattle, light horses, ponies and shire horses, chickens, pigeons and eggs were all rolled out for competitions.

Visitors to the family day at the Ribble Valley showground were able to show their strength in a Tug of War.

As youngsters enjoyed a variety of children’s sports, some adults opted to join a dash in an afternoon fell race.

Heavy horses, Shetland ponies and light horses trotted onto the showground to pit their luck against the judges, while Chipping Pony Club held mounted games, which were enjoyed by everyone.

Allan Procter checks his Orpington Hen

Families were also able to enjoy baking, wine, photography and craft activities at the annual show.

And the fabulous weather made sure it was a day to remember.

A prize bull at Chipping Agricultural And Horticultural Show