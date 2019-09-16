Family pay tribute to woman, 87, who died after a collision

The family of an 87-year-old woman - who died after a collision - have paid tribute to her.



Sheila Hart had been driving a black Hyundai i10 along Chorley New Road away from Horwich town centre before it collided with Horwich Community Fire Station at around 3.20pm on Friday (September 13).

No-one else was injured in the collision.

Mrs Hart, who was from Lostock, died in hospital this morning (Monday 16 September).

Police Constable Neil Pennington, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Mrs Hart’s family at this incredibly difficult time.



“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen or spoken to Sheila last Friday, including local retail or business owners, to contact us.



“We are working to piece together the circumstances surrounding the collision and would appeal to any witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage to please get in touch.”



A statement from Mrs Hart's family said they are mourning the loss of a much-loved aunt, great aunt and sister-in-law.

“As a family we would like to thank first responders, especially members of the public and the fire service team who gave valuable assistance and comfort in her hour of need.

“We would also like to thank the GMP family liaison team and the critical care team at Salford Royal Infirmary for their dedicated care and attention, also friends and neighbours for overwhelming support and kindness.

“Sheila was an active member of St John’s Methodist Church and as such enjoyed long-lasting fellowship and friendship.

"She was, and continues to be a much loved aunt, great aunt and sister-in-law who was devoted to her family and close friends, and will be dearly missed. She will be forever in our hearts and prayers. God bless.”

Anyone with information should call GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 1837 of 13/09/2019, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.