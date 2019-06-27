Driver's lucky escape after crashing into tree

Have your say

A driver had a lucky escape on a rural Lancashire road this evening.

The driver of this Mazda lost control of their car before hitting a tree.

The badly-damaged car was spun round and stopped facing the wrong way on the road, near to Treales. Police are on the scene.

Lancashire Roads Police tweeted: "Single vehicle collision being dealt with by HO48 on rural roads close to Treales.

"Driver has lost control before striking a tree, with the vehicle coming to rest facing the wrong way.

"Pleased to report that fortunately, there are no injuries."