Have your say

Almost 50 properties in Preston are without power.

Some 49 properties in the area surrounding the Frenchwood Recreation Ground, just to the north of the River Ribble, have been without power since 5.20am on Saturday (September 7).

It is affecting properties in the Malvern Avenue and Boulevard area.

Electricity North West are on site - but power is only expected to be restored by 7pm.

The affected post codes are as follows:

PR1 4PH

PR1 4PJ

PR1 4PL

PR1 4PN