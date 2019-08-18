Delays on the M6 in Lancashire after crash involving 'brand new Jaguar'

One lane of the M6 was closed earlier after a crash close to the turn-off for the M55.

One witness described a smash involving a "brand new Jaguar" and a Citroen.

The AA traffic map said the average speed between junction 31 for Samlesbury and junction 32 for the M55 was 25mph at 1.20pm today.

The accident was first reported at around noon.

Both vehicles involved were moved to the hard shoulder and were awaiting recovery trucks, it was understood, with the shut lane re-opened.

The crash comes after a woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident on the M6 in Cumbria yesterday.