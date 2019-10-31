Crash closes road near to Fulwood Barracks

A 'crash' has closed a Preston road this evening near to Fulwood Barracks.

Eyewitnesses have told the Post that Watling Street at the junction with Sir Tom Finney Way has been closed since around 8pm this evening.

Mark Woodacre told the Post: "Looks to be a very bad one due to numbers of emergency services. Plus road is now closed both ways for pedestrians too."

Lancashire Police have confirmed there has been a crash. It is understood the collision was between a motorbike and a car.

More to follow