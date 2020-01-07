Controlled explosion carried out after ‘realistic but harmless’ device found in Heysham house

A controlled explosion was carried out on Monday evening after a suspicious package was found in a Heysham property.

Homes had been evacuated and an area cordoned off around the property in Banks Crescent earlier on Monday after the suspect item was found.

The Army Bomb Disposal Team attended and found that although realistic, the item was completely harmless.

Police said it was not thought that there was any ill intent involved and residents were thanks for their understanding and patience.

The incident concluded at around 8pm and residents were allowed to return to their homes.