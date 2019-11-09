Concern growing for missing Preston man

Police officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man missing from his home.
Rajesh Solanki, 46, went missing from the Plungington area of Preston on Friday (November 8).
He was last seen at around 1pm.
He is described as an Asian male, 46 years of age, 5ft 9ins tall, medium build, with receding black & greying hair with distinctive grey sideburns and short grey stubble.
He is wearing black framed glasses, a black jacket, a multi-coloured striped shirt, black trousers and black trainers.
He is believed to be carrying a dark grey rucksack.
If you have any information that may assist Lancashire Police with its enquiries, please call on 101 quoting investigation, 04/196247/19.