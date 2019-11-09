Concern growing for missing Preston man

Have your say

Police officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man missing from his home.

Rajesh Solanki, 46, went missing from the Plungington area of Preston on Friday (November 8).

Rajesh Solanki (Image: Preston Police)

He was last seen at around 1pm.

He is described as an Asian male, 46 years of age, 5ft 9ins tall, medium build, with receding black & greying hair with distinctive grey sideburns and short grey stubble.

He is wearing black framed glasses, a black jacket, a multi-coloured striped shirt, black trousers and black trainers.

He is believed to be carrying a dark grey rucksack.

If you have any information that may assist Lancashire Police with its enquiries, please call on 101 quoting investigation, 04/196247/19.