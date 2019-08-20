Chinese takeaway in Preston forced to close after cook suffers burns in kitchen fire

Have your say

A Chinese takeaway in Preston has been forced to close after a member of staff suffered burns in a kitchen fire.

The fire happened at New China, on the corner of Fleetwood Street, off Water Lane, in Ashton at 4.40pm yesterday (Monday, August 19).

New China on the corner of Fleetwood Street, off Water Lane, remains closed today (August 20) after a fire involving a frying range

Three fire crews from Preston and Fulwood were dispatched to the takeaway where a frying range had caught fire.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said the fire had already been extinguished by staff before their arrival.

Firefighters made the scene safe and cleared the building of smoke using a ventilation unit.

North West Ambulance Service were called to the scene and treated a cook who had suffered minor burns.

A spokesman said that the cook did not require hospital treatment.

An LFRS spokesman said: "Three fire engines from Preston and Fulwood attended a fire involving a frying range at a commercial premises on Fleetwood Street in Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston.

"The fire was out on arrival and firefighters used a ventilation unit to clear the smoke.

"One casualty was treated by ambulance crews for minor burns."

A sign placed in the window of New China informs customers that the takeaway will be "closed until further notice due to unforeseen circumstances."