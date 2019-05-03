Burnley Borough Council Elections 2019: Counting gets under way

Counting is now under way in this year’s Burnley Borough Council elections.



Results are expected between noon and 1pm.

There are 62 candidates fighting it out for one seat in each of Burnley’s 15 different wards – Bank Hall, Brunshaw, Coalclough with Deerplay, Gannow, Hapton with Park, Queensgate, Rosehill with Burnley Wood, Whittlefield with Ightenhill, Briercliffe, Cliviger with Worsthorne, Daneshouse with Stoneyholme, Gawthorpe, Rosegrove with Lowerhouse and Trinity.

Overall there are 45 seats on Burnley Council and just one seat in each of the 15 wards.

Labour is currently the ruling group on the council with 27 councillors followed by six Lib Dems, four Conservatives, three Burnley and Padiham Independent Party members, two UKIP, one Green Party and one independent councillor.