Breaking news: Two people rescued from fire at Morecambe social club

Two people have been rescued from a major fire at a working men’s club in the West End of Morecambe.

Ten fire engines, police, and ambulances are currently at the scene of the fire at The Gordon Working Men’s Club in Springfield Street.

The Gordon Club in Morecambe. Photo: Google Street View

People are being advised to avoid the area if they can.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said that two people had been rescued from the two storey building and are being treated by North West Ambulance Service.

A spokesman said fire crews received a call at 2.45pm on October 9 and are currently at the scene using six breathing apparatus, one jet, four hose reels, and three ventilation units.

Police have closed roads in the immediate vicinity.

The air ambulance on Morecambe promenade at the scene of a fire at the Gordon Working Mens Club in Morecambe. Picture by Thomas Beresford.

Locals have reported that the Air Ambulance has landed nearby.

Morecambe Area Police said: “Emergency services are currently responding to a fire at the Gordon Working Men’s Club on Springfield Street in Morecambe. “Police, fire and ambulance are at the scene and a number of roads in the area are closed. People are advised to avoid the area if they can.”

This story will be updated as we get further information.

Emergency services at the scene of a fire at the Gordon Working Mens Club in Morecambe. Picture by Thomas Beresford.