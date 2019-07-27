Boy in hospital after 'hit and run' incident in Blackburn

Have your say

A Blackburn boy is in a serious condition in hospital after a road accident in the town.

The seven year old was injured following a collision with a van on Whalley New Road opposite a Co-Op store.

Police were called to the incident at around 6:40pm last night and are investigating claims of an alleged hit and run aspect to the accident.

The Ford Transit van believed to have been involved was driven away from the scene but it was later traced and seized.

A 25-year-old man from Clitheroe was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The boy suffered head injuries and was taken by air ambulance to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool in a serious but stable condition.

He remains in hospital at this time.

Officers are asking any witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Craig Booth who is leading the investigation said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with this young boy’s family and friends during this incredibly distressing time.

“I am asking anyone who may have seen what happened, or anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the incident but hasn’t spoken to us already to come forward. You could have vital information to assist our investigation.”

You can call 101 quoting incident reference 1443 of July 26th.